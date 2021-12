SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady is now opting in to allowing marijuana sales after initially opting out.

The city council voted against a resolution to opt out of the program. The city initially planned to opt out over concerns of how recreational marijuana sales would be implemented.

Those who voted against opting out said doing so would put them behind other communities that opted in and were confident in the city’s ability to navigate the process.