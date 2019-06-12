City of Saratoga Springs redesigns parking limits

Local

by: Justina Latimer

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — Recently the city of Saratoga Springs partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to redesign parking time limits and create more short-term parking in the downtown area. 

People in the area will notice those changes in garages and lots on Spring Street and Woodlawn Avenue. 

For example, the 48-hour parking garage on Spring Street has changed to 3-hour parking.   

As a long-term solution, the city is working with the City Center in hopes of creating more spaces for future parking. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play