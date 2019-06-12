City of Saratoga Springs redesigns parking limits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — Recently the city of Saratoga Springs partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to redesign parking time limits and create more short-term parking in the downtown area.

People in the area will notice those changes in garages and lots on Spring Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

For example, the 48-hour parking garage on Spring Street has changed to 3-hour parking.

As a long-term solution, the city is working with the City Center in hopes of creating more spaces for future parking.