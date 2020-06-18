City of Pittsfield sees increase in structure fires, Chief says they could be avoided

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield had three structure fires on Wednesday, and according to the city’s fire chief all of the fires could have been avoided.

Chief Thomas Sammons said two of the structure fires were related to smoking products that were improperly disposed of and the other was an overloaded extension cord running an air conditioner.

He stressed it is important that air conditioners are plugged directly into an outlet. Sammons added most power strips and lightweight extension cords are not designed to carry the electricity that air conditioners need.

The demand by the air conditioner heats up the power strip or extension cord leading to fires.

