City of Mechanicville issues boil water advisory

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Mechanicville issued a boil water advisory for the next 72 hours due to a water line break on North Third Avenue.

The city’s water will be completely shut down until about 7 p.m. while crews work to make repairs.

