City of Amsterdam declares a snow emergency, parking restrictions in place

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Crime rates in New York have consistently decreased over a 10-year-period. From 2009 to 2018, crime index counts dropped 22.5% in the state, according to the latest annual crime report from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The report highlights crime statistics from 2018, compares them to previous year data and provides a historical overview. A breakdown of county data is also included.