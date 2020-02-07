City of Amsterdam declares a snow emergency, parking restrictions in place

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency, effective immediately, due to snowy and icy conditions Friday afternoon.

During the snow emergency, cards may not be parked on either side of city streets or they will be towed. Residents should park either in a driveway, or in a city-owned parking lot.

City owned parking lots include:

  • City Hall
  • Post Office Lot
  • Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
  • Golf Course Lot
  • Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building)
  • Morris St. Parking Lot
  • East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
  • Between Vrooman & Lefferls (behind Art Center)
  • Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
  • Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
  • 47 Reid Street LotMilton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
  • Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
  • Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
  • Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
  • Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
  • Union & Orange St. (lot)
  • Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
  • Clinton & Division St. (lot)
  • Bridge St. (next to bakery)
  • 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
  • Pedestrian Bridge Lot/ChalmersChurch Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
  • Main Street (next to old Key Bank Building)
  • Grove Street – EASTERN SIDE ONLY
  • Minaville Street (Lot)

