City of Albany unveils project at Tivoli Preserve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department unveiled the new Tivoli Preserve Stream Daylighting Project on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project was created to restore a 1,500 ft. portion of Patroon Creek to a naturalized condition. The new stream will help reduce flooding and improve water quality while providing recreational opportunities for the community.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the project will help bring a sense of pride to the city while also building green infrastructure.

A half-mile path along the creek that will connect to other trails is scheduled for completion in the fall.

