City of Albany to start reopening reopen public buildings by appointment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday that City Hall will start reopening to the public by appointment only.
Although phase two of reopening is underway in the Capital Region, Sheehan encouraged residents to keep using online and phone services where possible.
Some departments will stay closed to the public for now due to staffing limitations, and masks are required to enter city buildings. If available, in-person services are by appointment only at the following departments:
- City Treasurer’s Office: (518) 434-5036
- Parking Violations Bureau: (518) 434-5006
- City Clerk: (518) 434-5085
- Vital Statistics: (518) 435-5045
- Department of Assessment: (518) 434-5155
- Corporate Counsel: (518) 434-5050
- General Services: (518) 434-2489
- Community Development Agency: (518) 434-5265
- Department of Youth & Workforce Services: (518) 242-8239
For more detailed information about what services are available at which departments via which methods, visit the city’s website.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Troy appoints 8 to Police Objective Review Board
- Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill
- Libraries collecting and connecting stories of life during coronavirus
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Capital Region barbershop offers free haircuts to high school seniors