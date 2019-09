ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the entire week, the city of Albany is expanding pedestrian space and adding some curb appeal.

A temporary design now sits on Lark Street to get public feedback for the Lark Street Improvement Study. The idea is to slow traffic and expand pedestrian space by adding in art and green infrastructure.

To help create a plan, officials are accepting feedback Friday during Lark Street’s “First Friday” event.