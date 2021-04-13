Albany reintroduces Extended Patio & Outdoor Café program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany announced Tuesday that it will hold another season of its Extended Patio & Outdoor Café program to help local eateries by providing safe and socially distanced dining options to patrons.

“The City of Albany has worked closely with our business community since this pandemic began to identify creative and innovative ways to help our local eateries serve our residents and visitors in a safe and socially distanced way, and the extended patio & outdoor café program is one of the most popular ways to do just that. I thank the Albany Parking Authority, our three Business Improvement Districts, and all of our local businesses for working closely with the City to ensure this program continues once again this summer,” said Albany Mayor Cathy Sheehan.

Businesses can expand their outdoor cafés further into the sidewalks to provide the necessary space for people to safely travel, and allow people to use the parking lane with additional barricades so the whole width of the sidewalks can be used to accommodate outdoor dining.

The City is using several methods to make sure pedestrians stay safe while continuing ADA compliance with temporary barricaded and ramps.

The City says businesses that have already applied for a Sidewalk Café permit need to submit the following:

A dimensioned plan of the proposed café area,

A Certificate of Insurance, and

Provide notice to the New York State Liquor Authority.

A list of FAQs and the Application for a Revocable Street Permit are attached and can also be found here.

The program is made possible through New York State’s continued SLA guidance and the continued Emergency Orders issued by Mayor Sheehan allowing the City of Albany to creatively help local eateries by establishing safe, socially distanced ways to dine.