ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany has been awarded a $499,769.60 grant from the New York Department of Conservation to install 28 electric charging ports at 14 stations. Funding is provided through the DEC’s Municipal Zero Emissions program.

“The DEC is proud to work with the communities and local leaders across the state investing in clean energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and building sustainable infrastructure,” said Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the DEC. “This funding will continue to grow New York’s electric vehicle charging network in communities as we shift to zero-emissions vehicles to reduce emissions and improve the health and safety of New Yorkers.”

The locations of the charging ports are: