City of Albany presents Henry Johnson community service award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany hosted its fourth annual Henry Johnson Day on Thursday. They awarded a local woman for her work in the community with a special honor.

The award went to Amy Jones, a longtime activist focused on helping people who are often overlooked or underserved such as women, children, and people of color and marginalized genders. She has also worked with people recently released from incarceration and domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.

“The work that I do only comes from — I only want to be the person that I always needed,” Jones said. “I try to use my privilege every day to lift up voices that wouldn’t be allowed into rooms that I would be.”

The event took place on the 102nd anniversary of Sgt. Henry Johnson’s act of valor. In World War I, Johnson was a member of the 369th Infantry Regiment, an all-black unit that served in France.

