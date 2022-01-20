City of Albany, police union agree on new contract for officers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany and the police department have agreed on a new contract for the city’s police officers and detectives.

The new contract includes a 2 percent raise for employees in 2022. The officers and detectives are also receiving retroactive raises that range from 2016 to 2021.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Delano all praised the new deal and are looking forward to continuing the partnership for years to come.