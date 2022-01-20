City of Albany, police union agree on new contract for officers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany and the police department have agreed on a new contract for the city’s police officers and detectives.

The new contract includes a 2 percent raise for employees in 2022. The officers and detectives are also receiving retroactive raises that range from 2016 to 2021.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Delano all praised the new deal and are looking forward to continuing the partnership for years to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19