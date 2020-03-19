Interactive Radar

City of Albany opens emergency off-street parking lots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While encouraging people to continue to follow alternate side parking, the city of Albany is opening multiple emergency off-street parking lots that are available immediately.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan wrote a letter to the city council after calls were made to suspend alternate side parking.

She said in part:

“In the midst of a public health crisis, we will not take any action that could further hinder our ability to respond to the crisis…Please encourage your constituents to comply with alternate-side parking rules so we can keep our streets clean and ensure access for emergency responders.”

