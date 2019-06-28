City of Albany launches new mapping tool to highlight Summer programs

ALBANY (NEWS10) – The City of Albany has developed a comprehensive map of summer programs for young people in the city.

The new map gives residents an easy-to-use tool to sort programs by location, type, age limit, cost, and whether free meals are included, and is available by visiting

The map also highlights where summer meal sites can be found.

If you provide summer programming and your program is not yet included on the map, please click here to share that information so it can be included on the map.