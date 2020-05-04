City of Albany facing major budget shortfall due to pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced on Monday that the city is facing a projected revenue shortfall of up to $20 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mayor said the city may need to take painful budget cuts if the federal government does not provide direct emergency aid to state and local governments. Those cuts could include layoffs, salary reductions, and service cuts.
The city has a projected revenue shortfall of $17 million to $20 million.
Mayor Sheehan is now working with mayors across the country to advocate for federal aid to local governments.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Labor attorney discusses issues facing workers and employers
- Senate back in session while some question if it’s too early
- Midwest lawmakers: Biofuel producers need relief aid
- Troy teens help rescue man found unresponsive in Frear Park
- Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off