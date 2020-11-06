City of Albany cancels annual Veterans Day Parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is canceling its annual Veterans Day Parade due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the normal parade activities, the Joint Veterans Committee will be honoring veterans with two wreath laying ceremonies on November 11.

Anyone who attends the ceremonies will be required to wear a mask and socially distance. The number of guests at each location will be limited to 50 people.

