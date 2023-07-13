ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is moving ahead with Phase Two of the South End Connector project. Construction is set to begin the week of July 17.

Construction will transform the half-mile portion of the City’s first physically separated two-way cycle trail that runs underneath I-787 along the South End neighborhood from Church Street to the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.

“When we started the South End Connector project several years ago, I asked that we explore all the potential of this important bike and pedestrian connector, and this project continues to do just that,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “We have already created the City’s first physically separated two-way cycle trail – a corridor that has made it safer and more environmentally friendly for residents and visitors alike to travel between Albany’s South End and Corning Preserve – and now we are about to further activate area around the trail so that residents have space for gatherings and recreational activities.”

Renderings

Improvements will include an outdoor gym space, a half-court basketball court, a children’s cycle track, and space for food trucks and community pop-up events. Construction is expected to be completed in September. The trail will remain operational during the construction period.