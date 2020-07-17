City of Albany highlights inaugural PlayStreets event

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany will be closing neighborhood streets to vehicle traffic once a week for a community event called PlayStreets.
During the event, people in the community will have an opportunity to gain new information and participate in recreational activities.
The event will move throughout the city each week, and the goal is to reach all 15 wards in Albany. With a recent spike in COVID cases, they are requiring everyone to wear a mask and follow guidelines.
“We really want this to spread by word of mouth. As we spread that news if people are wanting this for their neighborhoods and their communities, they certainly know how to get a hold of us,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.
