City council president says make pool free for Troy residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The South Troy pool has been closed for nearly three summers. Now, city council president Carmella Mantello says if it opens, city residents should be able to go for free.
She’s bringing this proposal to the city council to eliminate the pool fees for residents. This as the administration is trying to adjust the fees.
Mayor Patrick Madden saying in a statement:
“The city is committed to strengthening recreational opportunities for residents and families. That’s why my administration is making a historic $1.4M investment to renovate the South Troy swimming facility. These upgrades will increase accessibility, improve safety, and extend the lifespan of the pool for many years to come.”