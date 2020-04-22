City and churches team up in PSA to stop spread of COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will debut a new PSA on Wednesday in partnership with leaders in the faith-based community to make sure members are following COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines.

Five church leaders urged members to continue to follow guidelines issued by the government including social distancing and the ‘stay-at-home’ order.

“There are some people of faith that just felt this is something that’s going on and something that’s going to blow over and that things will get back to normal,” said Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church Pastor Elgin Taylor.

The PSA targets black churches. New data from Albany County shows Blacks account for 20 percent of Coronavirus cases, but the community is only 11 percent of the population.

“I believe that if I share a message with our congregation, I believe that I have the type of relationship where they can trust what I say or because they know I love them or that I care for them,” Taylor said.

While places of worship are not allowed to hold services under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ‘stay-at-home’ order, Taylor and other church leaders are using technology to reach out to the members.

“We did robocalls to our church, did every mechinism you can think of to make our members aware and we also tried to promote safety among them,” Taylor said.

The full PSA will be released via City of Albany and the various churches’s social media platforms.

