The Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church will be hosting an Opioid & Narcotic Rescue Training.

This training teaches first responders, likely opioid overdose witnesses and community members to understand, recognize, respond to and reverse suspected opioid overdoses using naloxone.

The training session is Monday, January 14 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To register, contact Pastor Tony Solomon at (518) 937-4773 or tonster.cool317@aol.com. You can also contact the church at (518) 875-6762.