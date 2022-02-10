ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Messiah Lutheran Church broke ground on a 1,000-sq. ft. expanded food pantry in Rotterdam.

The church members first through of the need in 2015 when they heard about the food insecurity within the Mohonasen School District. It will be at the Trinity Community Center, which is located on Curry Road in Rotterdam.

They received the funding for renovating the space into a food pantry this past fall from the Schenectady Foundation’s Healthy Food Access for All program.

“Safety, mental health and wellness, arts culture, and self expression, and of course, food became the four pillars of what we are trying to do here at the community center,” Rev. Dustin Wright said.

The construction will begin this week and is expected to be completed by April.