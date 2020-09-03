Chromebook pickup held for Brunswick students

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brunswick Central School District handed out Chromebooks to students on Wednesday so they can learn from home.

The Chromebooks were given out to grades K-12 since the district is doing a fully remote program this school year. In addition, grades 7-12 are also taking part in a hybrid program.

The district said they will be handing out around 600 to 700 Chromebooks just this week. They cost around $200 each.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga