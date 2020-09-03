Chromebook pickup held for Brunswick students

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brunswick Central School District handed out Chromebooks to students on Wednesday so they can learn from home.

The Chromebooks were given out to grades K-12 since the district is doing a fully remote program this school year. In addition, grades 7-12 are also taking part in a hybrid program.

The district said they will be handing out around 600 to 700 Chromebooks just this week. They cost around $200 each.

