ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holidays are officially here. If you’re planning on putting up a real Christmas tree, you may be looking for a place to cut one down.
Here’s where you can get a Christmas tree around the Capital Region.
- Bob’s Trees, 1227 West Galway Road in Hagaman
- Bennett’s Tree Farm, 1088 Murphy Road in Bennington, Vermont
- McDonough’s Farm, 28 Gilligan Road in East Greenbush
- Maple Hill Trees, 937 Maple Hill Road in Castleton-On-Hudson
- Fogg Hollow Farm, 166 Stage Road in Charlton
- Sausville’s Christmas Tree Farm, 1074 Raymond Road in Malta
- Ellms Family Farm, 448 Charlton Road in Ballston Spa
- Morin’s Tree Farm, 635 Groveside Road in Buskirk
- Goode Trees, 1179 Goode Road in Ballston
- Candy Cane Farm, 327 Gansevoort Road in Fort Edward
- River Bend Christmas Tree Farm, 164 East River Drive in Lake Luzerne
- Buell’s Christmas Trees, 218 Wilton Gansevoort Road in Gansevoort
- Reilly’s Farm, 149 Clarks Chapel Road in Nassau
- Kleinke’s Farm, 96 Kenwood Avenue in Glenmont
- Pleasant Valley Tree Farm, 313 Pleasant Valley Road in Bennington, Vermont
- Bailey Family Christmas Trees, 530 Center Cambridge Road in Cambridge
- Scotch Bush Herb and Tree Farm, 6907 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- Goderie’s Tree Farm, 338 County Highway 106 in Johnstown