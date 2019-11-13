Christmas tree farm ready for first customers after 8 years growing

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farming can be a tough business. But, what if it took eight years for you to actually sell what you planted?

Peter Brooks, of Malta, is a Christmas tree farmer who truly feels that his crop is a labor of love.

Brooks told NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker that he always wanted to own a tree farm.

“I first worked one summer in a Christmas tree farm when I was 18.”

But when he grew up and had a family, there were bills and responsibilities.

So he worked for New York State in the environmental field and as a financial planner.

But after retiring, he purchased and restored a centuries old farm in Malta and named it Boulder Brook Farm. After eight years of planting, protecting and pruning, the trees are now ready for customers to purchase for the holiday.

The grand opening will be held the day after Thanksgiving. He will offer free hot mulled cider. Holiday crafts and foods by local artisans will also be for sale.

There’s even a one horse open sleigh for family photos.

Brooks says he has set a price at $65 for any tree on the lot. Pre-cut trees will also be available but at different prices based on size.

