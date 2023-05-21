SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday, members of the Chinese and various Asian American communities gathered to celebrate the Chinese Community Center’s 50th anniversary at Proctor’s Theater.

As the nation also honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the CCC anniversary event brought together performers from many different disciplines of Chinese culture, including singers, dancers, marital artists, and Peking Opera performers. As NEWS10 previously reported, the Peking Opera performers spent two months coordinating with a world-renowned expert, Linghui Tu.

Event organizer and CCC President Wei Qin says she’s proud to help elevate Asian American voices and teach the Capital Region more about Eastern cultures.

“This is amazing to think, you know I’m relatively new leading the Chinese Community Center, and it’s been here before I was even born,” Qin says. “I’m really happy to carry 50,000 years of culture, the best parts of what China has to offer.”

The Chinese Community Center receiving several commendations and proclamations from local leaders for outstanding community service, including Congressman Paul Tonko, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, and Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett.

The CCC is currently accepting members to join its board and president’s executive staff. The center is also accepting donations to facilitate its enrichment programs, events, language learning classes, and establishing a Peking Opera Academy.

NEWS10’s own Mikhaela Singleton served as co-emcee for Saturday’s anniversary celebration!