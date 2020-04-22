Childcare center available to essential workers living in Averill Park

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Central School District has partnered with Greenbush Child Caring to provide child care services to essential workers in their community.

The service will be held at one of the elementary schools. The daycare will include a variety of activities to keep children busy such as arts and crafts and outdoor play time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, staff and children will be adhering to social distancing guidelines such as wearing face masks and staying at least six feet apart.

There are between five and 10 children currently attending the program. Essential workers who need childcare and live in the Averill Park Central School District can sign up for the service. The program comes at no expense to parents who are classified as essential workers.

