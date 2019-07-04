Baby, firefighter injured in South Glens Falls fire

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people, including a baby and firefighter, were injured in a fire in South Glens Falls.

The fire took place at a multi-unit building in the area of Spring and 4th Streets. Crews concentrated battling the fire on the second floor.

“Our first truck coming in, we laid a line, we focused on the back of the house until we got more resources. Then, we attacked the house toward the front. Other than that, it was a quick knock down. Everybody did a great job.”

All three victims were flown to Albany Medical Center. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Thursday’s heat caused difficulties for first responders.

Three injured including a baby at this fire in South Glens Falls. They’ve been sent to Albany Med. One fire firefighter injured. Fire crews now inside checking out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/Fm4ErFsWgR — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) July 4, 2019