ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A is hiring to fill approximately 200 full-time and part-time jobs at their new locations in Clifton Park and North Greenbush. The restaurants will offer competitive wages and benefits, leadership opportunities, and more.

The two restaurants are expected to open later this summer. The Clifton Park branch will open at 304 Clifton Park Ctr Road. Job openings can be found here.

The North Greenbush branch will open at 502 North Greenbush Road. To search for job postings, click here.