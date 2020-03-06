Check smoke detector batteries while changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you set your clocks ahead this weekend, the Fireman’s Association of New York encourages everyone to check their smoke alarms at the same time.
A new law last year required that all new smoke alarms installed in New York contain 10-year, sealed batteries. If you still have an old detector, take a moment this weekend to check and possibly replace the batteries.
Year-round smoke detector care includes:
- Checking the batteries at least once a month using the test button;
- Never borrow a battery from the alarm to use somewhere else;
- Never paint your smoke detector; and
- Have an escape plan ready with your loved ones just in case of emergency.
