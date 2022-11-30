GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Paul Nigra Center for the Creative Arts is hosting Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 17 for children and their families to attend. The center will transform into the North Pole for a morning filled with crafts, food, activities, holiday-themed fun, and of course Santa.

At Santa’s Workshop, you will find raffles, a light breakfast, holiday movies, music, face painting, and more inspired by the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Children can take photos with the one and only Santa Clause and every child who attends the workshop will receive a gift from jolly old Saint. Nicholas. Children’s crafts such as cookie decorating, spin art, picture frames, jewelry making, and coloring sheets can be taken home and even wrapped as a gift for the holidays.

The event will take place at the Nigra Arts Center’s facility, 2736 State Highway 30 in Gloversville from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission for children is $10 including breakfast, activities, a photo and a gift. Admission for adults is $5 which includes breakfast. Children two and under are free. Pre-registration is required, click here to reserve tickets. For more information on the center go to the Paul Nigra Center website.