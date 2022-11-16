LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Create unforgettable winter memories by visiting an Ice Castle this winter. Chill out in its caverns, archways, and newly added ice bars.

Since 2011, Ice Castles has created a wondrous winter experience for the whole family. Starting as a father trying to get his kids out of the house on a snowy day, Ice Castles has evolved into a spectacle for all to see in five states.

Ice Castles will only be implementing the Ice Bars in three of the five states they built their whimsical castles. Luckily, New York is one of those states. Travel to Lake George for the winter wonderland and grab a drink while you’re at it.

Tickets are $22 for ages 12 and up and $15 for ages four to 11 on weekdays. Admission increases to $29 for ages 12 and up and $22 for ages four to 11 on weekends. The Ice Castles are located at Charles R. Wood Park, 19 W Brook Road in Lake George.