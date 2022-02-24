CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of Friday’s impending winter storm, the Village of Chatham has declared a snow emergency. There will be no parking on certain village streets from 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 until further notice.

Residents should not park on either side of:

  • Austerlitz Street
  • High Street
  • Maiden Lane
  • Kinderhook Street
  • Cemetery Hill Road
  • Library Place
  • Locust Street
  • Woodbridge Avenue (from Hoffman Street to Church Street)

Officials said residents are encouraged to park in the Depot Square Parking Lot. The two-hour parking laws will not be enforced during the emergency.

There is no parking on village streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Residents should make arrangements for alternative parking on streets that are not restricted during the emergency to allow snow to be cleared.

Stick with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.