CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of Friday’s impending winter storm, the Village of Chatham has declared a snow emergency. There will be no parking on certain village streets from 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 until further notice.
Residents should not park on either side of:
- Austerlitz Street
- High Street
- Maiden Lane
- Kinderhook Street
- Cemetery Hill Road
- Library Place
- Locust Street
- Woodbridge Avenue (from Hoffman Street to Church Street)
Officials said residents are encouraged to park in the Depot Square Parking Lot. The two-hour parking laws will not be enforced during the emergency.
There is no parking on village streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Residents should make arrangements for alternative parking on streets that are not restricted during the emergency to allow snow to be cleared.
