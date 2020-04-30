Charity rethinks own needs to help community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for charities like Alliance For Positive Health to raise money. The virus has led them to rethink their fundraising approach.

Dining Out for Life, which is being held on April 30, is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. The event encourages their supporters to go out to partner restaurants and bars where a portion of the bill goes toward the organization.

The event is going virtual this year. Events Coordinator Melina Ramirez said they’re also not asking for money from restaurants that were planning to support them.

“This is pretty much a community support campaign,” Ramirez said.

The organization is still reaching out to its supporters to order take-out and support partnering restaurants that are struggling to stay open.

Alliance is losing about $30,000 in profits it would have received from supporters dining out. This money goes to clients who live with HIV/AIDS.

Staff delivers food to clients and offers emergency financial assistance, among other services. Alliance is now asking people to donate what they can to their website allianceforpositivehealth.org.

“It just means a ton to us. If you have the means to support, that support is greatly appreciated,” said Joshua Whelan of Nine Pin Cider.

Nine Pin Cider is one of dozens of businesses Alliance is supporting.

“It makes us so proud to call the Capital Region home,” Whelan said.

“It’s letting the community know these restaurants have agreed to support you through Dining Out For Life and support your neighbors living with HIV/AIDS and now it’s your turn,” Ramirez said.

Ambition Coffee and Eatery in Schenectady is still donating a portion of the profits to the cause.

For a list of all the supporters, click here. The organization warns that some businesses may be closed.