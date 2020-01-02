Charity donations and donors drop during holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With new outlets to donate, like GoFundMe, and fewer incentives to give because of new tax laws, a local charity said it saw a drop in donations and donors.

“If you’re seeing giving going down while stock markets are breaking records every day, that’s a real red flag,” said President of United Way of Albany Peter Gannon.

Now, Gannon and his team are adjusting to the changes.

“On our end we have to do better, we have to be sharper, we have to be more articulate in conveying what the message is,” Gannon said.

Gannon said new donors want to see how their money is working.

“They want to give, but they want to follow their gift. So it’s not just good enough to say that I’ve contributed to this literacy program. They actually want to meet the kids that the books are going to,” Gannon said. “It’s a lot different than the folks that we’ve been talking to for the past four decades.”

