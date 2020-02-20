Charity donates Cuddle Cot to hospital

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A special donation was given to Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Women’s Center.

The Cuddle Cot will help parents of stillborn babies have more time to grieve with their child. It’s a bassinet that includes a cooling unit to give families the gift of time with their baby by regulating its temperature.

The Cuddle Cot was donated by the group Scarlet’s Mission.

The charity has gifted seven cuddle cots to New England Hospitals since 2015.

