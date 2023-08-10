ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDTA is changing its on-demand, curb-to-curb service known as FLEX. Starting on Monday, August 14, the service areas in Latham, Colonie and Guilderland will be condensed, and walk-up rides will be discontinued.

The agency said the changes will help improve wait times.

Starting on September 3, FLEX service will be expanded in Saratoga County to include the village of Stillwater. It currently covers parts of Clifton Park, Halfmoon and Mechanicville.

The CDTA is also adjusting how customers can schedule rides. Booking must be done through the Navigator app beginning on Monday. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and customers will need to create an account.

The CDTA said FLEX has provided nearly 90,000 rides over the past year. Anyone with questions about the changes can call the customer service center at (518) 482-8822.