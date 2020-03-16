Breaking News
Changes at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to prevent spread of coronavirus

Local

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitors will not be allowed at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) beginning Monday, March 16.

Adoption/animal surrenders will be done by appointment only and stray animals will only be accepted in emergency situations.

All meetings/public events are postponed or canceled and the Menands/Saratoga spay/neuter/wellness clinics will be closed for two weeks between March 16-30.

