Changes at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to prevent spread of coronavirus

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitors will not be allowed at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) beginning Monday, March 16.
Adoption/animal surrenders will be done by appointment only and stray animals will only be accepted in emergency situations.
All meetings/public events are postponed or canceled and the Menands/Saratoga spay/neuter/wellness clinics will be closed for two weeks between March 16-30.
Contact information
- Adoption visitation — bae@mohawkhumane.org
- Animal surrenders — admitting@mohawkhumane.org
- Stray animal intake (emergency basis only) — admitting@mohawkhumane.org
For continued updates visit the MHHS website.
