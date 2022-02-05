Central Hudson restores electrical service to more than 18,000 customers

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. crews worked overnight to restore power to over 18,000 homes and businesses impacted by winter weather since Friday morning. The storm interrupted service to nearly 62,000 customers across the service area, with the vast majority of damage occurring in Ulster County. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, around 42,800 customers were without power across four counties:

Dutchess County: 280

Greene County: 15

Orange County: 30

Ulster County: 42,230

The storms brought snow and ice into the region Thursday night and most of the day Friday. In some areas, over half an inch of ice accumulated, nearly twice that of the initial weather forecasts. Ice weighed down trees and tree limbs, causing them to fall onto power lines and interrupt electric service.

“We have amassed a field force of more than 680 line and tree professionals who are working to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations. “We expect our crews to make significant progress throughout the day on Saturday, but the damage sustained by this storm has been extensive.”

Central Hudson expects to have power restored to 95 percent of impacted customers by:

Dutchess County – 12 p.m. Saturday, February 5

Orange County – 12 p.m. Saturday, February 5

Sullivan County – 10 p.m. Sunday, February 6

Ulster County 12 p.m. Monday, February 7

“The hazardous conditions persisted through most of the day yesterday, so we are still in the early stages of restoration. Our crews will continue to work to restore our customers sooner than our projections,” Hawthorne added.

Central Hudson will distribute dry ice and bottled water at the following locations beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday morning:

Hudson Valley Mall on Route 9W, Town Ulster in the former Best Buy parking lot

Rosendale Recreation Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale

Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Rd., Woodstock

In the winter, perishable foods can be preserved by being placed in coolers, and the cooler placed outdoors in a safe and protected location. Weather forecasts call for falling temperatures, with frigid conditions expected Saturday and Saturday Night. “Extreme cold poses an added risk to our most vulnerable customers,” said Hawthorne. “Central Hudson continues to partner with our local officials and first responders in order to ensure our customers remain safe.”

Residents are reminded to check on high-risk neighbors as well. Cold temperatures are a risk to plumbing, and residents may want to consider allowing faucets to drip and/or opening faucets.

Ulster County has set up warming centers for those in need at the following locations:

Kingston:

Andy Murphy Center

467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401



2nd Iglesia La Mision Church

80 Elmendorf St, Kingston NY 12401

New Paltz:

SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium

1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

Saugerties:

Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center

207 Market St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Customers are reminded to keep safety in mind, particularly during power interruptions. More information on preparing for storms and emergencies and communicating with Central Hudson is available online; for information regarding electric and natural gas safety, visit www.CentralHudson.com/Safety.