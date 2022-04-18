POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson) is advising customers to prepare for potentially heavy, wet snow and wind gusts on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, especially in parts of Ulster, Albany, and Greene Counties and in higher elevations. Forecasts are calling for six or more inches of wet snow coupled with wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour in higher terrains. These conditions could cause tree limbs to fall on power lines and cause service disruptions.

Central Hudson prepares for storms by readying crews, stocking supplies and materials, communicating with community leaders, and following an approved storm plan. Central Hudson also takes proactive steps before storms trike to minimize service disruptions, including vegetation management and danger tree removals, and regular maintenance and upgrades to power lines serving communities.

Residents are advised to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. Residents should assume all downed wires are live.

How to prepare for the storm and potential service interruptions:

Pay attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates, and shelter information.

Charge electronic devices ahead of time.

Keep a flashlight and fresh batteries handy.

Have a battery-powered radio to stay informed on restoration efforts

Keep adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking

Avoid opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages

Have a non-electric can opener

Keep emergency supplies of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing

Fill bathtubs with water as added reserves

Customers can stay informed in the event of a power outage in several convenient ways. You can enroll in Central Hudson’s Texting Program by texting REG to 236483. By phone, customers can reach the Central Hudson PowerLine at (845) 452-2700 or 1 (800) 527-2714. Information is also available for power outages online, and on social media through Central Hudson’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.