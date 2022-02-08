Central Hudson looks to complete Ulster County power restoration

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just under one thousand line and tree professionals will work to complete restoration efforts Tuesday in the areas most heavily impacted by last weekend’s winter storm. The Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation announced Tuesday they have restored service to over 65,000 homes and businesses, while around 2,000 customers still remain without power. It is expected that the remaining homes will have their power reinstated by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, with 95% seeing restoration by 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.

“Our crews have made tremendous progress and will continue their efforts until the last customer is restored,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations. “Once restoration is complete, we will shift our focus to conducting thorough sweeps of the area to address any lingering damage and reduce the potential for any additional outages. We once again thank our customers for their understanding.”

Ulster County has announced warming centers for those in need at the following locations:

Esopus:

1 Town Hall Way, Ulster Park, NY 12487

Kingston:

Andy Murphy Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

2nda Iglesia La Mision Church, 80 Elmendorf St, Kingston, NY 12401

New Paltz:

SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

Rosendale:

Rosendale Rec Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale, NY 12472

Saugerties:

Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center, 207 Market St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Woodstock:

456 Rock City Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498

Central Hudson is reaching out to customers in the most heavily impacted areas. Weather forecasts are calling for temperatures above freezing that will cause melting ice to fall and tree limbs that have been weighed down to snap back, which could cause additional outages. Since the start of the storm Thursday evening, crews have completed repairs at over 1,000 locations. There have been 93 broken poles and more than 2,400 cases of downed lines.

Customers are reminded that the service bracket, weather head, service entrance cable and meter box on their homes and buildings are the responsibility of the property owner. Central Hudson is not able to restore service to homes that have received damage to this equipment. Customers should contact an electrical contractor if they feel these parts of their home may have been damaged- Ulster County provides a list of master electricians online.

Residents are advised to be aware of the large number of utility crews working along roadways, and to use caution when driving through work zones. Be aware of the potential for falling branches as ice remains on trees. Always keep safety in mind, especially during power interruptions.