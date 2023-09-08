ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation has crews working in several counties after over 45,000 electric service customers were impacted due to damaging thunderstorms. A majority of power outages are located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties.

Central Hudson says over 13,000 customers were restored overnight with approximately 30,000 customers without service as of 8:30 a.m.

Central Hudson is reporting the following numbers of customers impacted by the storms:

Columbia County: 280 customers impacted

Dutchess County: 13,790 customers impacted

Greene County: 100 customers impacted

Orange County: 2,980 customers impacted

Putnam County: 230 customers impacted

Sullivan County: 500 customers impacted

Ulster County: 12,460 customers impacted

Central Hudson is reminding customers during power outages to not use kitchen stoves, outdoor gas, or charcoal grills indoors due to potential fire hazards. Customers are also reminded to avoid using candles due to fire hazards, try not to open the refrigerator to preserve food longer, operate cars only outside and never in a garage, avoid traveling along roadways with hazardous conditions, and beware of fallen trees, limbs, and active wires when traveling.

“Our crews are in the field and making repairs as safely and efficiently as possible after last night’s severe thunderstorms,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations. “In addition to our internal and local contracting crews, we have secured an additional 150 mutual aid line workers who will be arriving later today to help expedite repairs. With nearly 600 individual outage locations to address, we expect restoration efforts in the most heavily impacted areas to extend into the weekend.”