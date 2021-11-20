Central Hudson announces 2021 fall foliage photo contest winner

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Central Hudson Gas & Electric has announced the winner of their 9th annual fall foliage photo contest. Luke Kelly of Millbrook in Dutchess County won the $750 prize with his photo taken from the Ferncliff Forest Fire Tower in Rhinebeck.

Of the 20 finalists, Kelly’s photograph received more than 1,100 votes. In total, more than 8,100 votes were cast. Kelly will also receive a framed print of his photo.

“We congratulate Luke on his winning photograph, which beautifully showcases the fall colors and inspiring vistas we’re treated to here in the Mid-Hudson Valley,” said Charles A. Freni, President and CEO of Central Hudson. “We were once again appreciative of and amazed by all of the entries submitted this year, as they were truly inspiring examples of region’s spectacular fall season.”

A second drawing will also be held to award a framed print of the winning photo to one voter. Central Hudson said the winner will be announced soon.

The contest opened in October and photographers were able to send in photos of the fall season. Finalists were posted to Central Hudson’s Facebook page and voters were asked to “like” their favorite photo.

To view the images of all the finalists, you can go to Central Hudson’s Facebook page.