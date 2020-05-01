Center for Disability Services donates over 500 face shields to Albany Med staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Center for Disability Services delivered over 500 face shields to Albany Medical Center Friday morning.

Students at the Center for Disability Services heard the need for face shields from the medical workers at Albany med from one of their regular daily briefings and got right to work. Together they produced hundreds of masks that were donated to the medical workers overseeing patients at Albany Medical Center.

“I’m an emergency medicine physician, so I can tell you firsthand that these are going to protect our workforce,” Albany Medical Center doctor Dennis McKenna said. “They are designed in such a way that will be able to continue to care for patients and keep any sort of exposure to the virus.”

The Center for Disability Services hopes to continue producing these masks for medical facilities around the Capital Region and an additional 300 masks will be donated over the next few days.

