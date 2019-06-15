Cemetery moves burial sites, then asks for permission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials at a cemetery in Buffalo are asking a judge for permission to move burial plots so they can address concerns over eroding soil. The problem, however, is they already moved the sites and never informed family members.

The operators of St. Matthew’s Cemetery moved the 200 burial sites in April taking loved ones by surprise when they went to visit the graves – some on Easter morning.

Now, the cemetery is asking a state Supreme Court judge for approval after the fact.

“I was there on the 19th. That was the day that made two years that he died. I went up to visit him and there was a fence up there and the iron wall was up there,” Brenda Fisher, whose son is buried at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, said. “They were trying to re-enforce Cayuga Creek, and the gentleman told us we could come back at 3:30, but we couldn’t, and we were back a couple days later and that whole area was uplifted. They had uplifted that whole area.”

Around 70 families were at court and asked the judge to deny approval.

The president of the cemetery is defending the decision saying that the circumstances on Easter Sunday were unforeseen and impossible to predict. He clamed he did the right thing by putting the “beloved dead” in a safe place.