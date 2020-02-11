Celebrities, advocates gather for surrogacy discussion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Celebrities and advocates gathered in Albany on Tuesday for a round table discussion on surrogacy.
Bravo’s Andy Cohen led the discussion along with parents and women, who have served as surrogates.
Most of the discussion was focused on the Child-Parent Security Act, a legislation, that if passed, would establish the strongest protections for surrogates in the nation.
Under current state law, a woman can make the choice to carry a child for others; however, they cannot be paid for doing so.
