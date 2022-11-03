ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, countries from around the world will partake in the 51st annual Festival of Nations. The event will feature events for all ages, including a parade, native dances and performances, and a Miss Festival of Nations competition.

“The Festival of Nations has been going for 51 years,” said Ruby Das Karn of the Albany New York Nepalese Society. “Last year was our 50th anniversary, and we wanted to do something huge, but the event was virtual so we couldn’t do as much. So, this year, we are sort of celebrating it as the 50th.”

Das Karn says a lot of preparation went into the event. “The Festival of Nations is comprised of many different nations, all of whom come together as a team. Each nation is required to participate in some of the activities. We will bring two group dances from Nepal, have a craft table, and someone will be competing in the Miss Festival of Nations. It is a time for nations to showcase their culture.

The event will be held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for kids ages 3-12.