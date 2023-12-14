ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is encouraging residents to get outdoors and celebrate the New Year with a First Day Hike. These hikes are happening across the Capital Region on January 1, 2024.

The 13th annual event features staff and volunteer led hikes. The walks and hikes are free and most are family-friendly, ranging from one to five miles.

First Day Hikes in the Capital Region

Cat Mountain in Bolton Landing Round-trip distance of 4.1 miles and should take 2.5 hours to complete Starts at 9:30 a.m. Register by emailing smackey33@verizon.net or calling (518) 338-8173

Prospect Mountain in Lake George Three-mile round trip, meet at trailhead at 10 a.m. Register by emailing benjamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov or calling (518) 623-1268 by December 28

Moreau Lake State Park Moreau Lake State Park is offering a Nature Trail hike at 10 a.m. and a Mud Pond Trail hike at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day. For more information, you can call (518) 793-0511.

On the Canals First Day Hike Canal Corporation is hosting a First Day Hike from Adirondack Ultra Cycling Bike Shop to Champlain Canal Lock 5 in Schuylerville. Four-mile round trip starts at noon You can register on the Canal Corporation website

Saratoga Spa State Park This guided hike/snowshoe through the park. Meet at Creekside Classroom in the Geyser Loop Road. Register for the event by emailing Allison.Schweizer@parks.ny.gov

Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter The hike starts at the Visitor Center at 1 p.m. and should end around 3 p.m. Register by emailing SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov or calling (518) 829-7516

Peebles Island State Park in Cohoes Peebles Island is offering two First Day Hikes, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Two-mile hike and dogs are welcome. Meet in the parking lot.

Grafton Lake State Park Grafton Lakes is hosting a moderate hike around Shaver Pond and a moderate to difficult four-mile round trip hike to Dickinson Hill Fire Tower, both at 1 p.m. Call (518) 279-1155 to register for both hikes

Thacher State Park in Voorheesville Thacher State Park is hosting two Chasing Frozen Waterfalls hikes from 10;45 a.m. to noon. Register by calling (518) 872-0800

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar Five Rivers is offering two hikes, one at 10″30 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. The morning walk covers three-quarters of a mile and the after noon hike is 1.5 miles. Call Five Rivers at (518) 475-0291 by December 29 to register

Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim The hike through Mine Kill State Park starts at 9 a.m. Light refreshments will be offered at the park office and dog are allowed on no more than a 6 foot leash You can call (518) 827-6111 to register

Olana State Historic Site in Hudson The one-mile hike is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and dogs are welcome Hot drinks and sketching materials will be provided in the Wagon House Education Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Artmaking in the Afternoon Register by emailing education@olana.org or calling (518) 751-6938

North–South Lake Day Use Area in Tannersville The three-mile First Day Hike around North-South Lake at 11 a.m. Register by emailing info@campcatskill.co or (518) 303-6050 by December 31

West Kill Mountain in Greene County The difficult hike starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to take five to six miles Register by eamiling Peter@catskillmountainclub.org or calling (607) 832-4413 by December 30

Taconic State Park in Copake Falls The moderate four-mile round trip hike out to Bash Bish Falls A bonfire and hot chocolate will be served after the hike at the park office Event is rain, snow or shine and dogs are welcome.



Make sure to dress for the weather if you are attending any of these events. You can find out more about hiking essentials on the NEWS10 website.