Celebrate the New Year by hiking in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is encouraging residents to get outdoors and celebrate the New Year with a First Day Hike. These hikes are happening all across the Capital Region on January 1, 2022.

“First Day Hikes are a widely popular tradition among New York families, as they remind us just how important our outdoor areas are to our health and happiness year-round,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York State is home to so many unique hiking trails, and it’s a joy to visit for all ages. Hiking on one of the state’s beautiful trails is a unique way to welcome a bright, optimistic new year.”

Some hikes require registration, so make sure to check with the site ahead of time.

Capital Region hikes

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar Two hikes at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Morning walk will cover about three-quarters of a mile. The afternoon walk will cover about 1.5 miles. Space is limited for both guided walks. You can call 518-475-0291 by December 29 to register.

Grafton Lakes State Park in Grafton Two hikes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Both hikes are moderate and are about 2 miles. Call 518-279-1155 to register as space is limited.

Dyken Pond in Grafton An easy 2 mile hike for all ages starting at 1 p.m. You can pre-register by calling 518-658-2055 or emailing dykenpond@gmail.com.

Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim Two different hikes to choose from — an easy 3 mile loop or a moderate 5 mile hike. Both at 11 a.m. For ages 8 and up. Pre-register by calling 518-827-6111.

Peebles Island State Park in Waterford Two hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, call 518-268-2188 or email friendsofpeebles@gmail.com.

Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga Springs A guided hike or snowshoe through the park at 10 a.m. Pre-register by emailing Allison.Schweizer@parks.ny.gov. You can also call 518-584-2535 for more information.

Thacher State Park in Voorheesville Participants will hike past frozen waterfalls, pine and hemlock forests The hike is about 2 miles long and will start at the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is optional, but preferred. You can contact (518) 872-1237 ext. 0 to register.

Prospect Mountain in Lake George The hike is 1.5 miles and starts at 9 a.m. Registration is limited to 20 participants. For more information and to register, you can contact benjamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov or call 518-623-1268.

Thomas Mountain from Valley Woods Road Trailhead in Bolton Moderate hike about 3 miles round trip. Starts at 10 a.m. Group size limited to 13 participants. For more information and to register, you can megan@adk.org.

Olana State Historic Site in Hudson Two walking tours begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve spots on the waitlist, you can contact education@olana.org or call 518-751-6938.

Taconic State Park in Copake Falls A 3.5 mile hike for all ages to Bash Bish Falls and through Copake Ironworks at 1 p.m. Advance registration encouraged. You can call 518-329-3993 for more information and to register.



Starting in Massachusetts in 1992, First Day Hikes are national events taking place in all 50 states. This is the 11th anniversary in New York.

A full list of First Day Hikes happening around the state can be found on the New York State website.