GLENS FALLS, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder will honor the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team tonight, November 30. The thunder will celebrate the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” victory over the Soviet Union with special guests, merchandise and fundraisers.

Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead comments, “Few moments in the world of hockey resonate as strongly as the incredible underdog story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team,” “As a team, we’re continually inspired by the miracle that occurred less than 100 miles from our rink.”

The Olympic torch will light the arena as gold medal-winning 1980 U.S. hockey team member Steve Janaszak drops the puck. The thunder will face off against the Maine Mariners in commemorative Miracle-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off to the fans to raise funds for the Miracle Movement.

Adirondack Thunder explains the Miracle Movement as a collaboration between sculptor Robert Eccleston and nonprofit organizations dedicated to memorializing the 1980 U.S. hockey team with a sculpture planned for permanent installation outside the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. Queensbury’s Northway Brewing Co. created the Miracle on Ice Golden Ale that will be available for purchase at the game with partial proceeds benefiting the monument. Adirondack Mac, the official mascot of the upcoming Lake Placid FISU World University Games, will also be in attendance to greet attendees. Mead adds, “It’s an honor to host Steve Janaszak and the Olympic torch here in Glens Falls, and we are happy to support the Miracle Monument’s goal of preserving this historic story for future generations.”

The 1980 U.S Olympic hockey team coach Herb Brooks once stated, “Great moments are born from great opportunity.” The Adirondack Thunder have a chance to seize an opportunity against the Maine Mariners, on November 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Visit the Adirondack Thunder website for tickets.